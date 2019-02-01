Magistrates Court results for Eastbourne for January 23 - January 24

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for January 23 - January 24.

Luke Anderson, 24, of Geering Park, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra vehicle with no insurance. The offence took place at Hailsham on December 12. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for six months.

Adam Buckley, 28, of Great Cliffe, Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing health and beauty products worth £1,199.96 from Boots at Eastbourne on August 25 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 30 and released on unconditional bail.

Connell Eros, 25, of Viking Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Hawthylands Road, Hailsham, on September 6. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his bloodstream and to failing to stop the vehicle when required to do so by a police officer on the same date. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for one year.

Ricardo Camara, 42, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 307 on the A22 at Hailsham on December 23, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 84 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Pawell Gorniak, 33, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 19. Sentencing was adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Xun Guo Lin, 46, of Regency Close, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A22 at Upper Dicker, on December 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £280 and banned from driving for three years.

Alana Thurgood, 29, of Wickham Road, Croydon, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 19 last year, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 164 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 19 months.

Trudy Walter, 48, of Macquarie Quay, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Pacific Drive, Eastbourne, on December 20, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £260 and banned from driving for 18 months.

James Cox, 34, of Golden Miller Lane, Polegate, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Polegate on December 25. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

January 24:

Joseph Wilding, 33, of Rotunda Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A3 on Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on September 24. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 14 months. He was ordered to pay £500 in prosecution costs.