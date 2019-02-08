Magistrates Court results for Eastbourne area for January 24 - January 29

Here are the Magistrates Court results, sitting at Hastings, for January 24 - 29.

January 24:

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Alexandra Zitouni, 29, of Lansdowne Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A271 at Hellingly, on June 1 last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £730 and ordered to pay £600 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with nine penalty points.

Jason Young, 44, of Churchdale Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Seaside Road and Churchdale Road on November 7 last year. He was found guilty of a further charge of racially aggravated threatening behaviour on the same date. He was fined a total of £240 and ordered to pay £240 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

January 25:

Pawell Gorniak, 33, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 19. The court made a community order and fined him £100.

David Pimm, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using violence to secure entry to a flat in Connaught Road, Seaford, on December 29. He was fined £100 and detained in the court house for a period. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Peter Lonergan, 34, of Hurst Lane, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £139.26 from Marks and Spencers on August 17. He was sentenced to seven days in prison and ordered to pay £69.53 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because the number and nature of previous offences showed he was operating as a professional criminal.

January 29:

Daryl Tones, 26, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of burglary other than dwelling. The court heard he entered a garage at The Broadway, Eastbourne, between February 7 and February 21 last year and stole items, including electrical and hand tools. He also admitted three offences of failing to surrender to court custody on December 4, December 19 and June 27. He indicated a plea of guilty to entering Eastbourne United Football Club as a trespasser between October 11 and 13 2017, and stealing alcohol, lottery tickets and cash. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 26 and remanded in custody.

Christopher Woolgar, 27, of Crisp Road, Lewes, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 26. He was found guilty of assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for 16 months. He was ordered to pay £610 in prosecution costs and fined £346 for the assault offence.