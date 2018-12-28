Magistrates’ court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for December 12 -18 .

December 12:

Arthur Alekseev, 30, of San Juan Court, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Ramsay Way, Eastbourne on November 26. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence took place in a public place and involved a vulnerable victim, with children present. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

Oliver Rann, 25, of Western Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on North Street, Horam on June 17 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 102 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. He was fined £253 and banned from driving for one year.

December 14:

Matthew Smith, 37, of Mountain Ash Close, Hailsham, was found guilty of stealing an HP laptop and hairdressing equipment from Pevensey on September 21. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of breaching a restraining order. The court made a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £160 compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.

December 17:

Stefan Spall, 39, of no fixed address, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Dursley Road, Eastbourne, on August 5.

He was also found guilty of being in possession of a knife, with a 12cm blade in a public place at Wish Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court bail on November 13. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 14.

December 18:

Vicky Boorman, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on November 16. She was fined £120.