Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for December 10 - December 12.

December 10:

Scales of justice

A 15-year-old boy from Pevensey, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place in Brighton on September 16. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a ring and to entering a building as a trespasser and stealing a coat and phone worth £350, at Brighton on September 19. The court made a youth rehabilitation order.

December 12:

Tristan Bassett, 21, of Vicarage Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle from Windsor Way, Polegate, on March 29. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence for the offence of robbery and possessing a firearm while committing the offence. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 9 and released on conditional bail.

Kenneth Hemsley, 45, of Long Beach View, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 18. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Scott Johnstone, 31, of Georgian Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £778 damage to a sliding taxi door. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 1. He was fined £270 and ordered to pay £778 compensation.

Jack Langridge, 21, of Castle Drive, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, on July 4 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court on June 27 for an offence of being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 9 and released on unconditional bail.

Lauren Sheeran, 31, of Farmlands Close, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Black Path, Polegate on November 21, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £350 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Thomas Turner, 28, of Dean Land Road, Golden Cross, pleaded guilty to destroying a jumper worth £10. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 10. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at Eastbourne on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £10 compensation. He was fined £307 for the drugs offence. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Ryan Venus, 22, of The Holt, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Yamaha vehicle on Ersham Road, Hailsham, on July 4 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.