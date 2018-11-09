Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for October 16 - October 31.

October 16:

Kathleen Havers, 62, of Chitcombe Road, Broad Oak, Brede, pleading guilty to failing to supply a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at the Eastbourne District General Hospital on May 4. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 70 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for two years.

October 17:

David Grant, 29, of Oxendean Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to stop after an accident in which damage and personal injury was caused. The offences took place on April 6 at Buxton Road, Eastbourne. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream on the same date, and pleaded guilty to driving while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 109 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded to driving with no insurance. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for four years. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he drove after a recent disqualification with drink and drugs in his system.

Deluar Ahmed, 25, of Rye Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 15, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £525 and banned from driving for 40 months.

October 19:

Joshua Barnes, 21, of Eldon Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to supply a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 25. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 29. Barnes also pleaded guilty to stealing perfume, worth £109 from Debenhams, at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 29 and indicated guilty pleas to four charges of dishonestly making off without paying for fuel, worth £141.25 at Eastbourne, between August 1 and September 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay £141.25 in compensation.

October 22:

A 14-year-old girl from Hastings, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Golden Cross, Hailsham, on September 25. She was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel.

Steven Stewart, 33, of Maxfield Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to entering Tesco at Meads Street, Eastbourne, on May 10, as a trespasser, with intent to steal. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 16.

October 24:

Lewis Cutter, 26, of Gilsland Street, Sunderland, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Hailsham on May 20.

He was sentenced to six months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of ‘a vicious attack with high injuries’ and the fact that he had demonstrated violence in the past.

Wesley Solway, 38, of Faversham Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing food and drink worth £65.94, from Co-op at Framfield Way, Eastbourne, on September 8 and to stealing food and drink, worth £62.44, from the same store on September 1. He pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £47.65 from Tesco at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on October 11, and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. He pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £100 from Co-op at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on September 15. He was found guilty of being in possession of a large pointed kitchen knife, in a public place, at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 30. The verdict was proved in his absence. He was sentenced to a total of six months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of previous offences.

October 29:

Matthew Smith, 37, of Mountain Ash Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to damaging a bedroom door. The offence took place at Hailsham on October 28. He was fined £73. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

October 31:

Helder De Caires, 47, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

Daniel Huish, 24, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a police order to leave an area, under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on October 12. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Ruth Ryan, 47, of St Phillips Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on October 16. She was given a one year conditional discharge.