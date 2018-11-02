Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for September 26 - October 10.

September 26:

Samuel Goodwin, 24, of Paddockhall Road, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 28 grams of cannabis with intent to supply it to another. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 6 last year. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year and fined £290. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to his previous record and the fact that he was street dealing. Magistrates also banned him from entering Eastbourne for a year.

Osayande Osezua, 27, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, indicated pleas of guilty to three charges of sending emails which was, in whole or part, of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient communicated. The offences took place at Eastbourne between May 20 and June 11. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the emails causes considerable distress, were humiliating and targeted individuals. They imposed a restraining order and banned him from entering any University of Brighton site.

October 1:

Shane Bond, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £79.01, from Marks and Spencers at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 11. He also pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of vodka, of an unknown value, from Marks and Spencers on August 25. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the number and nature of previous convictions.

Craig Sherwood, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three charges of assault. The offences took place at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, on June 2. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail at Hastings Magistrates Court on June 13. He pleaded guilty to causing £250 damage to two double-glazed units at Southdown Road, Eastbourne, on June 22. He pleaded guilty to assault, using threatening behaviour and resisting a police officer at McDonalds, Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on June 25. He pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police officers at Hastings on July 30, one of which was racially aggravated. He was sentenced to 49 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the number and nature of the offences and the fact that he was a prolific offender.

Charlene Barnes, 36, of Royal Crescent, Eastbourne, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £210 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it at Hastings train station on March 6. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Francis Goncalves, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £210 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it at Hastings train station on March 9. The verdict was proved in absence.

Catia Marina, 32, of Bayham Road, Hailsham, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £210 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Devonshire Road, Hastings, on March 28. The verdict was proved in her absence.

October 5:

Kie Dando, 21, of Wildwood, Eastbourne, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 18 last year. He was fined £950 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs and £300 in compensation.

Jordan Spooner, 22, of Magnolia Drive, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 18 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £620 prosecution costs and £300 compensation.

October 8:

Wesley Solway, 38, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of being in possession of a large, sharp, pointed kitchen knife in a public place. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 30. The verdict was proved in his absence.

October 9:

Jack Haffenden, 20, of Westminster Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of being in possession of a folded knife, where the blade was locked in place, at High Street, Pevensey, on June 3. He was fined £675 and ordered to pay £650 in court costs.

October 10:

Ben Kates, 27, of Clyde Park, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of nine clip-bags of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 27. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Rover vehicle on Langney Road, Eastbourne, while over the drink drive limit on the same date. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

Eryk Olepszy, 24, of Melbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, on September 22. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Anthony Rogers, 54, of Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne on September 23. He was fined £40.