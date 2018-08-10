Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 18 - July 25.

July 18:

Simone Lodomez, 50, of Battle Crescent, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Dittons Road, Polegate, on July 1 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £130 and banned from driving for 23 months.

Colin Quinton, 62, of Cacklebury Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A22 at Hailsham on April 11, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 157 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £440 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Samuel Watson, 28, of Kensington Way, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda CBR on Polegate High Street on June 12, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £210 and banned from driving for a further seven months.

Pawel Tusinski, 44, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drink and disorderly in a public place at Eastbourne District General Hospital on June 15. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and fine him £150.

July 25:

Tara Loan, 32, of Newtondale, Luton, pleaded guilty to stealing brandy worth £6.25, from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on July 5. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and to using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £25 compensation.

Nina Wilson, 39, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 307 on Trinity Place, Eastbourne, on June 12, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was fined £50 and banned from driving for a further nine months.

Richard Benn, 37, of Kilpatrick Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in charge of Ford Transit on Rye Road, Rye Foreign, Rye, on June 25, while over the alcohol limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £133 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Sophie Henderson, 31, of Station Road, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Croxden Way, Eastbourne, on July 1. She was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of previous convictions and response to court orders. She was ordered to pay a total of £150 compensation.

Maria Watts, 54, of Forest View, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane, on Boswells Close, Hailsham, on June 21, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him at Boswells Close on the same date. She was fined a total of £300 and banned from driving for 18 months.