Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 13 - July 18.

July 13:

Terry Collins, 41, of Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to the harassment of a woman by stalking in that he attended her home address on numerous occasions, when asked not to do so, made unwanted calls and threatened violence. The offence took place at Eastbourne between June 9 and June 23. The court made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Karl Hassan, 33, of Pembury Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of sexually touching a woman when she did not consent. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 6. He admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of criminal damage. The court made a community order with a requirement of £200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 compensation to the victim and £200 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order and required him to register with the police for five years in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Lee Paterson, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Eastbourne between February 19 and June 4. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a pair of glasses belonging to the victim. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

July 16:

Samuel Goodwin, 24, of St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 27. He also pleaded guilty to causing £380 damage to a television belonging to the victim at Eastbourne on the same date. He pleaded guilty to two further charges of assaulting a woman by beating her, at Haywards Heath, on June 10 and June 18. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘controlling and coercive behaviour, designed to belittle and humiliate someone. They made a community order and imposed a seven day electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Luke Gough, 28, of Freemen’s Way, Deal, Kent, was found guilty of entering, as a trespasser, Anne’s Flowers, at Framfield Way, Eastbourne, on April 14 and stealing cash and a box of chocolates. He was also found guilty of stealing alcohol worth £195 from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne on April 14. He pleaded not guilty to both but the verdict was proved in his absence. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £128.49 from Waitrose at Eastbourne on April 11. He was sentenced to a total of 58 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was ‘persistent disregard for the safety and property of others and persistent offending.’

July 18:

Tony Harman, 27, of Willingdon Gardens, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to disclosing a private sexual photo or film without the consent of the person who appeared in it. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 30. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order, imposed by the court, by contacting a person via Facebook on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on August 15.