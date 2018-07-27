Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 4 - July 9.

July 4:

Jamie Greig, 32, of Grove Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 18. He was fined £266.

Julia Harrison, 47, of Black Dog Walk, Crawley pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto vehicle on the A27, at Polegate, on June 17, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 25 months.

Luke Innes, 24, of Furze Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon, Surrey, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, on June 15. The court made a community order with a requirement of 175 hours of unpaid work.

Sean Maytham, 48, of Westerham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on June 14, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. In addition he pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He was fined a total of £400 and banned from driving for 14 months.

July 5:

Jeffrey McCarthy, 29, of no fixed address, was found guilty of burglary, entering the EE store in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on March 15 and stealing mobile devices of an unknown value. He was also found guilty of causing damage to the window of a property at Crowhurst Close, Eastbourne on July 1 and of being in breach of a court restraining order by attending the property. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on August 2 and remanded in custody on the grounds that he was likely to abscond or commit further offences.

Craig Young, 25, of Byland Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of attempting to enter as a trespasser the Filling Station Cafe at Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne, on January 19, with intent to steal. He was also found guilty of receiving stolen goods, bottles of spirits, of an unknown value, belonging to The Oval. The offence took place at Eastbourne between January 13 and January 20. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work.

July 9:

Edward Williams, 52, of Lexden Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit. He gave a urine reading of 243 milligrammes. The legal limit is 107 milligrammes. The court decided not to impose a driving ban due to mitigating circumstances and that a ban would cause him exceptional hardship. He was fined £389 and his driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Luke Gough, 28, of Freemen’s Way, Deal, Kent, was found guilty of entering, as a trespasser, Anne’s Flowers, at Framfield Way, Eastbourne, on April 14 and stealing some cash and a box of chocolates. He was also found guilty of stealing alcohol worth £195 from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne on April 14. He pleaded not guilty to both but the verdict was proved in his absence. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £128.49 from Waitrose at Eastbourne on April 11. Sentencing was adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was remanded in custody.

Daniel McCarthy, 38, of Gemma Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman. The offence took place at Hailsham between February and March. He also pleaded guilty to stalking a woman by travelling 17 miles to her home to put a note through her door, visiting her work place on three occasions and leaving a note and a gift at her workplace. It took place at Hailsham between February 6 and February 22. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the two victims. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued restraining orders in both cases. They said the reason for the sentence was that the offences were serious and because of previous convictions.