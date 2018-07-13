Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for June 27 - July 4.

June 27:

Richard Watsham, 29, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a pedal cycle. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 11 last year.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 18 and remanded in custody.

Wojciech Bozek, 36, of Melbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by making unwanted contact in person and via social media. The offence took place at Eastbourne between May 12 and June 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. They also issued a restraining order.

Joshua Browne, 20, of Maresfield Drive, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, on June 6, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Martin Blackford, 43, of The Grove, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Maresfield, Uckfield, on June 10. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of two bags of cocaine on the same date. The court made a community order and fined him £100.

June 29:

Mark Saltmarsh, 40, of Regnum Close, Eastbourne, admitted being in breach of a community order imposed by the court by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £60 in costs.

Paul Hopton, 46, of Ashford Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a building as a trespasser, at Bolton Road, Eastbourne, on May 25 and stealing a rucksack, harness, fire collar and gloves. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for offences of burglary and committing an act which outraged public decency. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement for 120 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £50.

July 4:

Andrew Adams, 57, of Meads Brow, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Laguna on Paradise Drive, Eastbourne, on June 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £237 and banned from driving for 22 months.