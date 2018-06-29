Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for June 18 - June 21.

June 18:

A 14 year old boy from Eastbourne, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to entering St Andrew’s Primary School, in Eastbourne, as a trespasser, on August 26 last year, and stealing a lolly from the freezer. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Andrew Johnston, 50, of Boswell Walk, Eastbourne, was found guilty of common assault. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on March 21. The verdict was proved in his absence. Sentencing was adjourned until July 6 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was given conditional bail.

June 20:

Alfie Pitt, 20, of Dutchells Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman by using threatening behaviour and going to her home. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 9. He also admitted being in breach of a court supervision order, made following release from a period in prison. He was remanded in custody until June 25 for sentencing.

Romany Burns, 25, of Silverdale Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 2. He also pleaded guilty to taking a Lintex scooter, without the consent of its owner and to driving it at First Avenue, Bexhill, without due care and attention, driving with no insurance and failing to wear protective headgear, on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a community order, made by an earlier court, for causing £600 damage to a shop window at St Leonards. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Andrew Griffin, 52, of High Street, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to racially aggravated harassment without violence in that he sent racially abusive texts and voice mails. The offence took place at Hailsham between May 12 and 19. The court made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £200 compensation and issued a restraining order.

An Eastbourne teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to common assault of a woman and to causing £80 damage to a mobile phone. The offences took place at Eastbourne on May 22. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £80 compensation.

Adrian Matthews, 55, of North Street, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to destroying clothing worth £200. The offence took place at North Street, Hellingly, on June 3. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

June 21:

Quincy Smith, 26, of North Street, Lewes, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 18 last year. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a fixed table in a police van and urinating on the floor of a police van on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.