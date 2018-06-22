Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for June 4 - June 15

June 4:

Jeremiah Hughes, 48, of Granville Road, Eastbourne, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Queens Road, Hastings, on November 9 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

June 14:

Mark Hayter, 42, of Sidley Green, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing two DVDs and four bottles of Jack Daniels, worth £155 from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on February 10. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the offence was committed while he was subject to post sentence supervision and was premeditated in that he used a foil lined bag, They said it was aggravated by his record of previous offending and failing to respond to previous sentences imposed.

Robert McPhee, 32, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to seven charges of stealing cosmetics and beer from the Co-Op store in Seaside Road, The offence took place between April 30 and June 13. He was sentenced to four months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because he took a leading role, with others, in repeat drug-related offending and that the offences were aggravated by previous convictions. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

June 15:

Joseph Derrick, 26, of Southfield. Polegate, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and driving a Renault Trafic without due care and attention. The offences took place at Eastbourne Road, Eastbourne, on February 27. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was violence, arising from a driving incident, combined with careless driving, and with a child present.

Donald Drummond, 37, of Timbereley Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 21. Magistrates made a community order and issued a restraining order. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £625 in prosecution costs.

Robbie Hirsh, 21, of Holly Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman by sending her threatening and abusive text messages, The offence took place at Eastbourne between February 12 and February 17. The court made a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and also issued a restraining order.