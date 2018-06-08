Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for May 21 - May 30.

May 21:

Paul Brady, 45, of Spring Lodge Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Ford Transit on Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on August 23, last year, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. He was fined £185 and ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

May 23:

Frankie Murphy, 22, of Franklin Way, Croydon, Surrey, indicated a plea of guilty to entering an enclosed bike store at Birch Road, Eastbourne, on January 9 and stealing three cycles worth £3,000. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £600 compensation. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation for the assault.

Jonathan Pluess, 52, of Elsted Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to hand-delivering a card and two letters to a woman, the contents of which causes alarm, harassment and distress. The offence took place at Eastbourne between November 1 2017 and March 31. He was given a one year conditional discharge. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Jake Hardy, 33, of Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Beatty Road, Eastbourne, on April 22, while unfit to drive through drink. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

May 24:

Jonathon Belan, 29, of Ditton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to burglary in entering a dwelling and stealing two money boxes to the value of £50 - £60. The offence took place at South Street, Eastbourne on January 20. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of burglary. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was a Category 2 burglary, aggravated by previous offences.

Dean Hobbs, 37, of Sutton Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 18. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court, for intimidating a witness and two offences of assault. He was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.

May 30:

Jean Duvivier, 36, of Hartington Place, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 10. He was fined £120.