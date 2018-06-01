Magistrates Court results

hese are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for May 17 - May 22.

May 17:

Jason Bond, 33, of Clyde Park, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order. The offence took place at Hailsham on May 16. He was fined £300 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Marc Miller, 38, of Ravenshead Close, Selsdon, Surrey, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 4. He was fined £1,020 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for three years.

Victoria Okane, 36, of Marine Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to breaking a window. The offence took place at Wilmington on March 8. The court made a restraining order and ordered her to pay £200 in compensation.

May 18:

Gary Ives, of Commonwealth Drive, Crawley, West Sussex, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating and to a charge of threatening to kill a woman, in a phone call made to police. The offences took place at Pevensey on April 22. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared and he was released on conditional bail until June 1.

Ita Kellegher, 54, of Rushlye Close, Bells Yew Green, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 22. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. She was fined £25, and a further £25 for the assault and banned from driving for a year.

May 22:

Christopher Charman, 29, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault. The offence took place at Hailsham on October 26 last year. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a glass door at the BP service station, at South Road, Hailsham, on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous offences and non-compliance with previous court orders. The court also issued a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim or going to the BP service station at Hailsham.

Ellie Dawson, 19, of Hanlon Road, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Smirnoff vodka and two bottles of wine worth £34.98, from the Co-op store at Seaford on October 26 last year. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £34.98 in compensation.

Michael O’Sullivan, 40, of Kingston Close, Romford, Essex, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 28. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the victim was terrified and it was a serious physical assault involving hair pulling and biting. He also sought the victim out at a refuge where she was entitled to feel safe. The court issued a restraining order.