Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for May 3 - May 9

May 3:

Emma Tovey, 29, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to attend a drugs assessment on December 16 to establish whether she was dependent on heroin and cocaine. She was found guilty of being in possession of a quantity of heroin at Hampden Park railway station on May 12 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence. She was also found guilty of supplying heroin on November 29 2016 and supplying crack cocaine on the same date. Both verdicts were proved in her absence. She was found guilty of being in possession of criminal property. She indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol worth £238.09, from Tesco at Lewes on November 2 last year. The court issued a warrant for arrest without bail.

Colin Weskin, 46, of Waterworks Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of perfume worth £69.99 from Boots at Eastbourne on January 13. He was fined £100.

May 9:

Sam Brown, 24, of Malthouse Way, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Western Road, Hailsham, on April 18 while twice over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 71 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence and failing to stop when required to do so by police on the same date. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Maahai Hussein, 21, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 18. He was in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, for an earlier offence of being in possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 6.

Paul Kehoe, 38, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Anti-social Behaviour Act by failing to leave an area when instructed by police. The offence took place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on April 21. He was also in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, for an earlier offence of false representation to make personal gain and handling stolen goods. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 6.

Kaizar Rahman, 29, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 18. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Jason Roberts, 28, of Reid Crescent, Hellingly, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a mechanical vehicle while unfit through drink. The offence took place at Wish Hill, Eastbourne, on April 21. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 55 days.

Emma St John, 40, of Abbotts Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on April 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 74 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Sam Erridge, 25, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £46.90 from Primark, at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on April 21. He also pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and shower gel, worth £15, from Poundland at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to stealing clothes, of an unknown value from Primark, at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on April 18. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.