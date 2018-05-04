Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, for April 19 - April 25.

April 19:

Rachelle Bryan, 25, of Rostrevor Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, when suspected of having driven a vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 30. The verdict was proved in her absence and a warrant for her arrest, without bail, was issued.

April 23:

James Riddett, 42, of St Vincents Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order by sending emails on January 9 and March 2. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

A seventeen year old Eastbourne youth who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a knuckle duster) in a public place. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 28 last year. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Dean Fountaine, 32, of Malvern Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing hair remover worth £199.99 from Boots in Brighton on September 16 last year. He was fined £50 and detained in the courtroom for the morning.

April 25:

Joseph Alliston, 30, of Hailsham Road, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to damaging a door frame. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 3 last year. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him not to go to Wellington Court, Eastbourne, or to Eastbourne Angling Association Club. He was detained in the court room for a period.

John Boorer, 23, of The Holt, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit vehicle on Western Road, Hailsham, on Saturday April 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 98 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Robert Collyer, 19, of Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £71.50 from Waitrose, in Eastbourne, on February 12. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a window at Eastbourne YMCA, Vicarage Drive on April 5 and to being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £71.50 in compensation.