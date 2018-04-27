Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, for April 16 - April 19.

April 16:

Christopher Charman, 29, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a DVD and eight bottles of spirits from Sainsburys at Heathfield on January 20. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a bottle of brandy worth £27.50, from the same store on January 22. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to “long and lengthy previous conviction.”

Luke McHale, 29, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to failing to comply with terms of the Sexual Offenders Act 2003 by failing to sign in at Eastbourne police station on March 31 and failing to notify police of a change of address, or that he was of no fixed abode. He was sentenced to 28 days in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to the serious nature of the offence.

Alan Rowe, 40, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a bank card. The offence took place at Rotherfield Avenue, Eastbourne, on April 13. He also indicated a plea of guilty to fraud in dishonestly reporting himself to be the card owner to withdraw £250 at Eastbourne on April 13. He pleaded guilty to failing to attend an assessment following a test for Class A drugs at Eastbourne on December 19 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until May 4 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was remanded in custody.

Jerome Anicet, 32, of Harlands Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly making off without paying for food and wine worth £23.49, from Buffet Time, at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on March 19. He also indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly making off without paying for food and wine worth £40.85, from the Cavendish Hotel, Grand Parade, Eastbourne on the same date. He was detained in the courthouse for a period and ordered to pay £64.34 in compensation.

Matthew Clarke, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a pair of hairdressing scissors in a public place. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on January 27. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a woman’s neck warmer, worth £39.99 from Trespass at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on February 3. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Robert Walker, 64, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 9. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

April 19:

Benjamin Lepinois, 25, of Chalons En Champagne, France, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Sutton Road, Seaford, on April 19, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.