Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, for April 11:

Matthew Firman, 37, of Pembury Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda Octavia on Willingdon Drive, Eastbourne, on December 18, without due care and attention. He was fined £100 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Wesley Solway, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing beef medallions and a leg of lamb from Sainsburys at Eastbourne on April 6 and to stealing meat, worth £31, from Co-op in Eastbourne on March 2. He also pleaded guilty to stealing gift sets, worth £106, from Boots at Eastbourne, on December 21. He pleaded guilty to attempting to steal food and alcohol, worth £23.62, from Tesco at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on March 24, and to assault by beating and damaging a security scanner at Tesco on the same date. He admitted breaching supervision requirements imposed following release from a period in prison. He was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the seriousness of the offences and previous convictions.

Dean Adams, 33, of Mountfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on the A27, at Wallsend roundabout, on February 4, with the controlled drug benzoylegonine in his blood stream. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 28 grammes of cannabis. He was fined £370 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Andrew Lindsay, 19, of Halesowen Road, Morden, Surrey, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a VW Touran vehicle at Berwick railway station on March 16. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for six months.

Mathew Starkey, 29, of Kingsmere Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing £3,000 belomg to the Red Lion pub at Stone Cross. The offence took place at Stone Cross between February 11 and August 14 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £3,000 compensation.

Tristan Surgey, 25, of Elm Close, Laughton, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ranger at Selmeston, on March 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for one year.

Amy Jones, 26, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing aftershaves and perfumes worth £370 from Boots at Eastbourne on February 28. She indicated a plea of guilty to adapting a ladies jacket, worth £25, intending it to be used to commit, or assist in the commission of fraud, at Eastbourne on March 8. She also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing aftershaves and perfumes, worth £247.66, from Boots at Eastbourne, on March 8. She was ordered to pay compensation of £395.