Magistrates Court Results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 1.

March 1:

Keith Archer, 52, of Queens Road, Herstmonceux, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Herstmonceux on February 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

Sebastian Olivier, 37, of Meads Street, Eastbourne, was found guilty of fraud by dishonestly giving false information in order to steal money. The offence took place at Hove on June 26 last year. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because “These were despicable instances of fraud. They were planned and deliberate and had a significant effect on the elderly vulnerable victims and their emotions.” He was ordered to pay £40 in compensation.

Sam Knapp, 28, of Thomas Brassey Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. The offence took place at Arlington Road West, Hailsham, on September 7 last year. He was fined £380 and banned from driving for nine months.

Natalie Botham, 39, of Leslie Street, Eastbourne, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog Princess, by failing to address the causes of poor body condition and weight loss, which resulted in her emaciated, collapsed and unconscious state. She was also found guilty of failing to take steps to meet the needs of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog Smooch. The cases were brought by the RSPCA and the verdicts were proved in her absence. Sentencing was adjourned until March 15 for reports to be prepared. Magistrates said they were keping all sentencing options open, including custody and disqualification of ownership under the Animal Welfare Act.