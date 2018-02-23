Magistrates Court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for February 14 - 15

February 14:

Tommie Burrett, 24, of Brighton Road, East Ham, pleaded guilty to stealing a Sony Bluetooth speaker worth £69.99, from Boots at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on January 12. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a Sinclair Spectrum, worth £79.99 and a Superboy S, worth £99.99, from Game store at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on January 26. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin, at Eastbourne, on January 26. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Matthew Perry, 34, of St Peters Crescent, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on November 19 last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Daryl West. 52, of Lionel Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mitsubishi pick-up truck on the A259 marsh Road at Pevensey, on January 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 microgramme. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for five years. The court made a community order with requirements to attend a drink impaired driver programme and 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was previous convictions and his driving record.

February 15:

Nathan Ford, 45, of South Cliff, Eastbourne, was found guilty of entering a basement flat in Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, on June 24, last year, with intent to steal. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

Luke Kirkpatrick, 29, of Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving an unlicensed vehicle on Hanger Lane, on March 25, 2008. He was fined £25 and ordered to pay £30.42 in back duty.

Michael Jones. 47, of Lewes Road, Brighton, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a broken bottle) in a public place at Lushington Road, Eastbourne on February 13, and intentionally threatening another person in such a way that there was a risk of immediate physical harm to him. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court on March 8 for sentencing and remanded in custody.

Cherise Thompson, 30, of Faulkners farm Drive, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to failing to give a blood sample, when suspected of having driven a vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne District General Hospital on December 30. She was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

