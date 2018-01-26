Magistrates Court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for January 17 .

January 17:

Brandon Beal, 19, of Ridgewood Gardens, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at the Eastbourne Custody Centre, Hammonds Drive, on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assaulting a police officer on the same day at Reginald Road, Bexhill. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £40 compensation for each offence.

Nick Brown, 24, of Coopers Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra car on Meads Road, Eastbourne, on November 18 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

Christopher Grinstead, 42, of Rotunda Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Grand parade, Eastbourne on November 19. He was fined £47.

Callum Moore, 19, of Pride View, Stonecross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A 3 vehicle on Rattle Road, Pevensey, on December 29, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £85 and banned from driving for one year. He was also ordered to pay £330 in prosecution costs.

Steven Nunan, 36, of Byland Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on King Offa Way, Bexhill, on June 5 last year, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for three years.

Jose Castillo, 19, of Longstone Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on October 1 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 compensation.

Derek Harris, 72, of Downsview Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing £468 damage to a white Peugeot car. The offence took place at Polegate on December 10. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £468 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Dylan Kelly, 20, of Chyngton Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on October 1 last year. The court made a community order with a four month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Robert Villegas, 46, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on December 17. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him at Terminus Road on the same date. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on December 16 and to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a metal pole) in a public place, at Royal Parade, on the same date. He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and was ordered to pay £100 compensation in each of the assault cases.

Juan Lau, 45, of Dyke Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Smart Car on the A22 at Golden Cross, Hailsham, on November 9, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for one year.