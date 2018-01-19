Magistrates Court Results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from January 9 - January 10.

Wesley Solway, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Ashford Road, Eastbourne, on November 12. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

A 17 year old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 4 with no licence or insurance. He was fined £100 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

A 16 year old youth from Hailsham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing £1,243.93 damage to a Ford Car and a wooden staircase. The offence took place at St Leonards on August 1 last year. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating on July 27 at St Leonards. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a contract having effect for six months.

January 10:

Emma Cruttwell, 36, of Under Road, Magham Down, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Under Road, Hailsham, on December 20, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £640 and banned from driving for 18 months.

James Haynes, 36, of Colwood Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £16.75 from Tesco at Eastbourne on December 23. He was fined £100.

Ardit Maci, 23, of Upperton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 24 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Watsham, 29, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle, of unknown value, from Hampden Park Station on September 7 last year. He also pleaded guilty to having in his possessions items for use in connection with theft – wirecutters and a foil-lined bag – on the same date. He pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle, worth £125, from Eastbourne on September 14 and to stealing three bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey and a bottle of brandy, worth £84, from Morrisons at Eastbourne, on September 7. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 7 and released on unconditional bail.