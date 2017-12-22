Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from December 6 - 14.

December 6:

Marley Ingram, 20, of Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in the Asda store at the Crumbles, Eastbourne, November 17. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Eastbourne on September 2. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

December 13:

Kenny Bradish, 25, of Longstone Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging an electrical box belonging to the YMCA. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 26. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Drew Rolland, 25, of Allfrey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging a Peugeot van. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 13. He was ordered to pay £403 compensation.

Daniel Wild, 23, of Westfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault van on St Anthonys Avenue, Eastbourne, on November 26, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 97 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 27 months.

Phillip Wilkinson, 37, of Hawkswood Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to using violence for the purpose of securing entry into a premises. The offence took place at Hailsham on November 26. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

December 14:

Luke Ellis, 29, of Lancing Way, Polegate, pleaded guilty to four charges of harassment by being in breach of a restraining order. The offences took place at St Leonards, between July and September. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage which took place at St Leonards on July 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 12 and remanded in custody.

Simon Stothart, 34, of Saby Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by sending her emails, texts and social media messages. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of previous offending behaviour and the psychological effect on the victim. The court also issued a restraining order.