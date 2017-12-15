Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from November 30 - December 6.

November 30:

Brian Lynch, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to entering Boots the Chemist, in Grove Road, Eastbourne, as a trespasser on November 14 with intent to steal. The court made a community order.

December 1:

Alma Laughton, 79, of Gardner Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to wrongly using a Blue Badge, for disabled people, on her vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 31. She was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 in costs. An order was made to deprive the defendant of her Blue Badge.

Susanna Teixeira, 38, of Ethelred Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Blue Badge, for disabled people, for use in the course of fraud. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 17. She was fined £400 ordered to pay £250 in costs. An order was made to deprive the defendant of her Blue Badge.

December 6:

Sarah Leah, 41, of Trinity Trees, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting a woman by beating. The offences took place at Bexhill on November 22. She also pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £306.04 from B&M Stores, at Bexhill, and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered her to pay £50 compensation.

Reece Southgate, 20, of Queens Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Langney Rise, Eastbourne, on November 19, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Caroline Geoghegan, 45, of Clementine Avenue, Seaford, pleaded guilty to stealing £133, 698, belonging to Plummer Parsons chartered accountants. The offence took place at Eastbourne between June 24 2015 and August 19 2017. She also pleaded guilty to making false entries to computer records during the same time period. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 4 and released on unconditional bail.

Isaac Francis, 22, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £162.78 damage to a double glazed window belonging to Eastbourne Foyer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 9. He was fined £167 and ordered to pay £162.78 compensation.

Mason Gill, 42, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 23. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made by an earlier court for offences of producing cannabis. He was fined £40.

Christopher Guobadia, 35, of Latimer Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging a window and a further charge of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on November 9. He was fined a total of £333 and ordered to pay £25 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.