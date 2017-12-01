Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from November 16 - November 23.

November 16:

Toni Hickman, 20, of Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Framfield Way, Eastbourne on May 2. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £485 in prosecution costs.

Adam Myers, 39, of Wroxham Road, Eastbourne, stole three bottles of Gordons gin worth £57 from Waitrose in Eastbourne, on August 28. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £57 compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of prolific offending.

Mathew Phiri, 22, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 17. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Kirsty Diamond, 26, of Tintern Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two cases of harassment by sending unwanted messages, phoning and attending places of work. The offences took place at Eastbourne between June 30 and July 16. She was given a three month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs. Magistrates said they would not make a restraining order as there had been no contact since July and said they departed from sentencing guidelines as there had been provocation in that one of the victims had ended a relationship with her via text message when she was pregnant and the offences commenced when the defendant was trying to obtain an explanation.

November 17:

Louise Andrews, 35, of Leslie Street, Eastbourne, admitted being in breach of a community order by failing to attend appointments. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £60 in costs.

Richard Bennett, 37, of Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, admitted being in breach of a community order by failing to turn up for unpaid work on August 19 and 27. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 in costs.

November 23:

Elizabeth Nolan, 65, of Westham Drive, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris on Coast Road, Pevensey Bay, on Augsut 26, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 128 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was sentenced to ten week in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs and banned from driving for 30 months.