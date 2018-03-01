Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson to visit Eastbourne

A Made in Chelsea star is set to party in style in Eastbourne.

Sam Thompson will be in Embassy on Saturday night (March 3).

The cheeky chap, who is now featuring on Celebs Go Dating, is expected to be at the club from around midnight.

He first appeared in the posh reality TV show as the brother to lead character Louise and soon made a name for himself dating Tiff.

Oliver Ibrahim has just taken over Embassy with his company Our Next Event. He said, “Sam’s swinging by to have drinks and party.”

The company director says the venue is going to get bigger and better this year, and it is officially relaunching on Bank Holiday Weekend in March.

He said, “We have big plans for Spring. The business is being relaunched under our new company at the end of March and there is a big US star coming for that.

“There’s lots of exciting stuff coming up.”