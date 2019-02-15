Mack the knife! Eastbourne’s Rick Bonner thrills crowd at music event

A wonderful performance by singer/ musician/ songwriter Rick Bonner took place at Eastbourne’s La Locanda Del Duca Italian restaurant.

Rick sang a mixture of hits through the years, various music genres from swing,jazz,rock and pop. Tunes ranged from mesmerising clarinet playing of Stranger on the Shore to saxophone numbers of You Don’t Know Me, Mack the Knife and Rich’s own composition of The Happy Song, which helped raised money for the homeless in Eastbourne during the Christmas market.

