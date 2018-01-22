Luther film crew returns to the Seaford cliff tops

Hit TV show Luther has been spotted filming scenes for the new series at the iconic Coastguard Cottages near Seaford.

Around 20 vans, cameras and equipment made up the production team who were busy filming in freezing conditions on the cliff tops at Cuckmere Haven last week.

Melanie Locke, from Seaford, spotted the production team while out walking her springer spaniel.

Ms Locke said: “I asked the security and production team what was happening and they confirmed they were filming Luther.

“Unfortunately I didn’t see any of the actors but I could hear it being recorded.

“The team looked freezing, it was a bitter cold day.”

The fan of Idris Elba, star of Luther, said there were cameras looking towards the cliff edge and an ambulance car was on the grass outside one of the cottages, clearly being used as a prop.

Luther was filmed at the famous cottages back in 2015, and this new series is rumoured to be hitting screens this summer.

Idris Elba, who plays DCI John Luther, tweeted earlier in the week that it was good to be back filming in London - and back in the coat.