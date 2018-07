A Love Island star is set to crack on in Eastbourne very soon.

Somewhat reformed love rat Adam Collard will be a special guest at Cameo on Saturday, July 28.

The muscular islander was criticised for declaring just about every girl who entered the reality TV show villa was his ‘type on paper’ but now he is outside and settled down with Zara McDermott.

Early bird tickets are available for £5.80 with VIP deals from £6.25 per person.

Visit @cameoeastbourneclub on Facebook for all the juicy details.