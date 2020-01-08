Lottbridge Drove in Eastbourne closed BOTH WAYS causing ‘traffic chaos’

Lottbridge Drove in Eastbourne is now closed to traffic both ways following an earlier oil spill.

Eastbourne Police confirmed just before 1.30pm that “regrettably”, the road is now closed in both north and southbound carriageways while the diesel spill is being cleared.

Dan Jessup

Access is only available to emergency vehicles after the incident, which happened between Tesco roundabout and Cross Levels Way at about 9am this morning (Wednesday).

The southbound carriageway had previously opened at about midday, but it is now closed once again.

Eastbourne PC Gareth Evers said on Twitter the northbound carriageway is expected to be closed for at least the next four hours while East Sussex Highways officers and fire crews use specialist equipment to clear the road.

Earlier, Birch Road was also reported as closed between Hawthorn Road and Lottbridge Drove.

The current traffic levels are being described as “chaos” and a “nightmare” by road users caught up in the queues.