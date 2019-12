The A27 is blocked both ways this morning (Monday) after a collision on the Pevensey Bypass.

A car, caravan, and lorry are said to be involved in the incident, which happened near the A259 Pevensey Roundabout at about 9.30am.

There is queueing traffic with congestion on the A22 both ways back to the A259 at Hooe.

Update: The road was reported as reopened at 11am.

A27 Pevensey Bypass collision, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190912-101524001