Long serving DGH surgeon dies, 89

A consultant surgeon who worked at the DGH for more than 20 years has died after a long illness.

John Powley died peacefully on April 29 at the age of 89.

He was a highly skilled and popular consultant surgeon who trained at Kings College Hospital.

He initially came to Eastbourne in 1966 and worked at St Mary’s Hospital.

Mr Powley was involved in the design of Eastbourne DGH and went on to work there for more than 20 years until he retired in 1988.

After retiring he pursued his love of art and showed his work at The Mall Gallery with The Wapping Group as well as at The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

He also had his own exhibitions at various venues in London, Lewes and Eastbourne.

Mr Powley was committed to raising funds for the hospital throughout his life by selling his paintings and carrying out art demonstrations.

His fundraising work was recognised before his death, as he was awarded a certificate this year for all his efforts.

He leaves behind his wife Kris, to whom he was very happily married to for 57 years. The couple had three children, Michelle, Jonathan and Mark.

John Powley’s funeral will be held on May 21 at 12.15pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.