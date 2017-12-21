Long delays expected as roadworks set to disrupt busy Eastbourne road

Upcoming roadworks are expected to cause long delays on a busy town centre road.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place for the footway resurfacing works in Seaside, which are set to start on January 2 and run until January 28.

A spokesperson for Highways, running the works, said, “We will be carrying out Footway surfacing, and kerbing between the above dates.

“During this time the A259 Seaside will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place. Delays are expected during this time.

“These traffic lights will be manually controlled during Peak Times.”

The works will take place between Churchdale Road and Windemere Crescent.