Local writer Ruth launches her book

Eastbourne writer Ruth Figgest’s debut novel Magnetism launches at Waterstones, in Eastbourne on March 14, from 6.30-8.30pm.

Sharply observed and darkly comic, Magnetism exposes the stigma and experience of mental health problems, infertility, homosexuality and single parenthood.

Set in the American mid- and south-west, Magnetism opens in 1976 when the young teenage protagonist, Erica, is in a psychiatric hospital following a suicide attempt.

Fast forward to the present and Erica, now in her fifties, takes a phone call at work telling her that her mother, Caroline, has died. From this point the story moves backwards in time with each chapter shedding light—and dramatic irony—on those it follows.

Ruth Figgest was born in Oxford and grew up in the USA. She has an MA in Creative Writing from the University of Sussex.

Her fiction has won or been shortlisted for the prestigious Bridport Prize six times.

Her story, ‘The Coffin Gate’, was broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

Previously a clinical audiologist and senior manager in the NHS, Ruth is Chief Executive of a charity in East Sussex.

The launch is a free event and open to anyone who wants to come along. The book is published by Myriad.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)