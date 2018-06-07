Local vets the third most popular in UK

St Anne’s Veterinary Group has been named as the third most popular vets in the UK.

St Anne’s Veterinary Group has secured the Bronze Award in Best UK Vet 2018, after achieving an outstanding number of top-rated client reviews over the past 12 months.

Vet practices across the UK have been taking part, encouraging pet-owners to leave reviews on www.VetHelpDirect.com and www.Any-UK-Vet.co.uk.

Menna Field, veterinary nurse at St Anne’s, said, “The award reflects St Anne’s Veterinary Group’s dedication to customer service and outstanding care, with a staggering 330 four and five star reviews.

“Comments left by happy clients include ‘Simply the best’, ‘Would not go anywhere else’, ‘all vets and staff are amazing!’ ‘Five star!’ and ‘A wonderful friendly caring practice. Thank you!’.”

The practice is thrilled with the result and Menna added, “We are extremely proud of our team at St Anne’s, we always aspire to deliver the level of care we would expect for our own pets.

“We are so delighted to have come third thanks to the wonderful reviews from our great clients.”

St Anne’s is the largest independent vets in Eastbourne and has been treating the animals of Eastbourne for more than 70 years. After a big refurbishment in 2016, the practice will be having an open afternoon in July to show the community what they can offer for pets.