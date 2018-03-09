Local mum runs to help the NSPCC

Well known Eastbourne runner Debra Miller is taking on the Brighton Marathon on April 15 to raise money for the NSPCC.

Debra said; “I’ve been running for years I think I started the trend in Sussex for running with a buggy which I did soon after I had my son.

“I am hoping to raise £600 through the Just Giving Page

This is such a worthy charity. For example: £25 pays an NSPCC counsellor to give support to child or adult and £4 pays for a child to speak to childline which is a vital lifeline for a child with no one to turn to. I am determined to achieve this target.

“Knowing that money raised will help children around the UK has helped me to keep to the training in our recent dreadful weather conditions.

“The NSPCC offer support to children and families in many ways.

“Through their childline service they provide a confidential lifeline to a child in need and alone. They are the only charity in the UK fighting to end child abuse and protect those at risk.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in the Brighton Marathon which starts at Withdean park and follows a route along the seafront. For more information on the NSPCC and its work. Visit the website www.nspcc.org.uk.

To support Debra visit www.justgiving.com/debra-miller3.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)