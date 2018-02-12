Local lady wins a car and £25,000

A £25,000 cash prize and a brand new BMW car have been won by a lucky Eastbourne woman who plays People’s Postcode Lottery.

Alison Mitchell, 56, found out she’d won the amazing prizes when Ambassador Jeff Brazier knocked on her door to tell her the good news.

Alison, who plays with the postcode BN23 7LQ, said: “I didn’t know what to say to Jeff when he told me. Winning this kind of money has never happened to me before.

“I’m in the process of buying a house with some land which has plenty of room for all my animals. I’ve got two horses, a dog and a cat.

“The house needs a lot of work so I’ll be able to give it a bit of TLC with this money.

“I’ll hopefully be moving to a new address this year and when I do I’ll play the lottery with my new postcode.”

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Jeff Brazier said: “I really enjoyed meeting with Alison. Congratulations to her.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £263 million to date for more than 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A nearby cause that has received support from players is Treasure Basket Association, which was awarded £2,000 last year to provide learning activities for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

For more information visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.

