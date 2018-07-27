Live music, a beer tent and more on Western Lawns for Lammas

Now in its 18th year, the Eastbourne Lammas Festival is a pageant of dance, crafts and live music is back on Eastbourne seafront this weekend.

Saturday’s carnival parade at noon promises to be spectacular. Pentacle Drummers will lead morris dancers and festival-goers from Eastbourne Pier, along the prom returning to the Western Lawns, the main festival site around 12.30-12.45.

There will be a range of live music including blues, pop Americana, folk and jazz.

Saturday’s line-up will include Pentacle Drummers, Mountfield and Folkstack Lightnin and Mr Weston

Sunday features local singer/songwriter Ben Westwood, lively music from Gadzooks, songs inspired by the Sussex landscape and legends by Chalk Horse Music and Cracks in the Land, who distill their love of Neil Finn, roots, folk and grooves into a cohesive whole.

Away from the main stage, there are dance performances from several morris sides including, of course, Eastbourne’s own Hunters Moon Morris.

Hunters Moon will perform the John Barleycorn dance as part of a ritual to give thanks for the harvest at 4.30pm on the Sunday.

Visitors of all faiths or none are welcome to join the celebration.

Catherine Tonge, chairman of the Eastbourne Lammas Festival Committee, said: “Lie back and laze in the sun by the sea as you listen to the music.

“Bring a picnic or choose from the variety of food and drinks that are on offer over the weekend.”

The beer tent is run by The 1648 Brewery which brew their excellent Lammas Ale for the event.

There will be something for the whole family including a wide variety of food and craft stalls, plus children’s entertainment from face-painting and storytelling to a bouncy castle and Matthews Mousetown.

Catherine added, “There is something for everyone.”

The festival is free and run entirely by volunteers.

It raises money for the RNLI and visitors are encouraged to give generously throughout the weekend.

Further details about the attractions on offer at the two-day Eastbourne Lammas Festival can be found on the website at www.lammasfest.org.