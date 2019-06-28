Little Eastbourne girl’s plea over toy’s plastic packaging

An Eastbourne girl has written a heartfelt plea to a toy maker to reduce its use of plastic for her favourite dolls.

Animal lover Rosie Carr was upset by the possible environmental impact of the layers of plastic packaging around her LOL Surprise dolls.

Rosie Carr's letter

So she wrote an impassioned letter to Isaac Larian the CEO of MGA Entertainments, which makes the toys.

It said, “Dear Mr Larian. My name is Rosie and I am six years old! I love LOL dolls but the plastic is killing the animals.

“Please can you make sure that the wrapper is good for the planet! Thank you! From Rosie.”

The popular toys are collectable little dolls which children can unwrap to reveal the surprise inside.

But Rosie’s mother Alison Carr said she was ‘horrified’ by the amount of packaging which was wrapped around the tiny dolls – much larger than the product itself.

She said, “It was a personal dilemma for Rosie. She became quite upset because she was torn between her love for the dolls and love for animals.

“She’s an animal lover and wants to care for their habitats, and she has concerns about the effect of all the unnecessary plastic on the environment.”

The mother, of Ringwood Road, says Rosie has always been environmentally conscious and they watch nature documentaries and take part in beach cleans together.

She said, “This of course reflects a bigger issue in the toy industry.”

Now seven, Rosie has not yet received a response to her letter. Her mother said, “Sadly, she has yet to receive any acknowledgement or reply. She is very disappointed by this.”

MGA Entertainments has been contacted for comment.