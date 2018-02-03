Lifeboat crew rescues Eastbourne’s largest fishing boat

Eastbourne Lifeboat was called out to assist the crew of the town’s largest commercial fishing vessel yesterday (Friday) after the boat’s propeller became tangled in rope.

The RNLI crew set off at around 1.30pm after a call for help from the 120-tonne Royal Sovereign.

Eastbourne lifeboat towing the Royal Sovereign into safe harbour SUS-180302-115455001

The fishing boat had been working six miles offshore when it became entangled and anchored to the seabed. Unable to manoeuvre or clear the obstruction the crew had no option but to call for help.

The Royal Sovereign’s sister ship Beachy Head, which was also working in the area, came to assist – managing to cut the Royal Sovereign free but was unable to unjam its propeller.

Once on scene, the lifeboat crew attached a towline and carefully guided the heavy casualty through the narrow entrance to the marina locks and into Sovereign Harbour.