Polegate’s new Lidl will be opening soon, it has been confirmed.

The supermarket, built on land off Dittons Road, will open its doors in the coming months.

Artist's impression of the new Lidl

A spokesperson said, “The new store in Polegate will be opening in the next month or so but we’re yet to finalise a date.”

The 1,286m² discount foodstore will have 100 car parking spaces and create up to 40 jobs for residents.

This newspaper will update readers as soon as an opening date is confirmed.