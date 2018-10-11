Lemurs look on as man pops the question on zoo visit

Love was in the air at Drusillas Park today (Thursday, October 11) as Daniel Eicke proposed to his girlfriend Becci King ... with a little help from the zoo’s resident lemurs.

The young couple from Redhill drove to the Alfriston venue early in the morning for what was going to be a very special day indeed.

Animal fanatic Becci had no idea what Daniel had in store and just assumed she was going for day out at the zoo during a holiday in Eastbourne.

Daniel: “Becci thought we were just having a day out at the zoo together. I’m so thrilled she said yes and that the proposal was made so special by our day out at the zoo.”

Daniel had already pre-arranged for zoo keeper Kieran Bartlett to incorporate the proposal into his lemur talk. So, as Kieran finished his talk, he turned to the crowd of onlookers and asked: “Does anyone have any questions?

“Well, I know that one person in particular has a very special question…Daniel…?”

Just at this moment, Daniel dropped down on one knee. Looking a little confused, Becci slowly turned around. Seeing Daniel on one knee she flung her hands to her face and excitedly exclaimed “Yes!”

The crowd erupted into applause as the couple hugged and celebrated their new engagement.

Keeper Kieran said: “It has been a real pleasure helping Daniel with his proposal. Our lemurs were absolutely delighted to be a part of their special moment. We are thrilled it all went so smoothly and we hope they will always look back on the day with fond memories.”