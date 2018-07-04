Learn the stories behind iconic Lego and Star Wars toys

Culture and Cake will be revealing the story behind some of the world’s most popular toys on Saturday July 14 from Lego and Star Wars to 70s military hero Action Man.

Exploring nostalgic childhood memories, Jason Godden will reveal the fascinating stories behind the political and economic climate that inspired these toys and made them so popular. From present day Barbie, which first began production in 1959, to 80s comic book and TV icon, He-Man, the talk will take inspiration from some of the objects in the Eastbourne Remembers exhibition.

Jason will discuss how far toy manufacturing has moved on, and what lies ahead for future generations. With a display of retro and vintage toys, audience members will be able to relive some forgotten memories and enjoy some play time themselves with a few of the exhibits.

The event is at 2pm and tickets are £6 which includes tea or coffee and cake.