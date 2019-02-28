Learn and play creatively for World Maths Day 2019

World Maths Day is back for 2019 and has there is a class day out playing crazy golf up for grabs.

Aimed at both primary and secondary schools, and with the support of East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, Hastings Adventure Golf is offering schools the chance to win a fully prepared practical maths lesson for an entire class at the famous crazy golf attraction.

Kate Richards, former maths teacher and manager of Hastings Adventure Golf, said, ”I know from experience that demonstrating maths in a practical way is often the key to pupils’ learning success.

“So once again we are giving schools the chance to win this immersive and fun learning opportunity.

“It’s also a ready made, planned lesson - so teachers won’t have any prep work.”

Cllr Bob Standley lead member for education and ISEND, East Sussex County Council, said, “As shown by last year’s success this initiative has proved a positive step. Maths knowledge is a vital skill and finding new ways to involve pupils in the practical applications of the subject is very much welcomed.

“I am pleased to support Hastings Adventure Golf’s innovative learning platform for World Maths Day.

“It gives more pupils across the county a chance to play and learn maths in a very creative way.”

Mrs Chalmer’s Year Seven class at Ratton School won the opportunity last year.

To enter, email simon@adventuregolf.co.uk by March 15, 2019 saying why your class (maximum of 33 pupils) deserves to win the lesson at Hastings Adventure Golf.