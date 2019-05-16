Latest on Motcombe chemical incident

Firefighters are clearing up the scene at Motcombe following a suspected chemical leak at the pool.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene, in Motcombe Lane, just before 7.30am this morning (Thursday, May 16) after reports of ‘potential chlorine exposure’ at Motcombe Swimming Pool.

Roads were cordoned off and residents were warned to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

An ESFRS spokesperson said at the time, “We were called to Motcombe Swimming Pool in Eastbourne this morning at 7:22 after reports that two people were suffering from the effects of a leak of chlorine gas.

“Six appliances and our Mass Decontamination Unit were mobilised along with four officers.

“The area should be avoided as many of the roads are currently blocked.

“The situation is under control but local residents should keep doors and windows closed as a precaution and the source of the leak is being investigated.”

The spokesperson said the incident is now ‘been resolved’, adding, ““Thank you to residents and Sussex Police for their support and assistance.

“We are currently clearing up the scene and will be leaving shortly. Cordons are still in place whilst clearing up takes place.”

Two people were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for further treatment.