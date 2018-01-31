Last chance to nominate Airbourne charities

Organisers are giving Airbourne fans the chance to nominate their favourite good cause, as ‘The People’s Charity’ at this year’s airshow.

Airbourne has raised over £60,000 for good causes to date, with three charities chosen each year to assist in the bucket collection, all benefiting from 30 per cent of the proceeds during the four day event.

Supporters can nominate their favourite charities now, with all nominees then invited to complete their own application in a bid to be chosen as ‘The People’s Charity’.

The selected charity will appear at the show alongside two other good causes chosen by the Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne, Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham.

All nominations must be received by February 2, with nominated charities then having a further two weeks to complete their applications for consideration by the Airbourne Project Board.

Eastbourne council’s lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, Margaret Bannister said, “This is a great opportunity for a local charity to raise awareness and pick up some much needed funds to help them do amazing things.

“All we ask, in return, is for their support in helping to collect donations each day of the airshow.

“Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club do such a fabulous job in organising the collections, but they need as many volunteers out there as possible, collecting donations on the beaches, proms, lawns and car parks.

“Our famous Ace the Air Bear has even been known to join in with a spot of bucket collecting too.”

By providing volunteer bucket collectors to assist in gathering donations, the chosen charity will not only receive valuable funds, but also exposure to thousands of social media followers and a feature in the Airbourne souvenir programme, helping to raise awareness.

Airbourne bucket collections are organised by Don Perman and Steve Newman of Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club, assisted by members of the Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne and Hailsham.

Last year’s collection raised a total of £33,665.23 towards flying costs and the three local good causes of Age Concern Eastbourne, Memory Lane and the Charles Hunt Centre, all of whom supported the show with volunteer collectors.

To nominate your chosen charity, email the name of your charity to promotions@eastbourne.gov.uk or post to Tourism & Enterprise, College Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4JJ, by Friday February 2.

Airbourne returns from August 16-19 2018, for more information or to donate or book exclusive seating, visit www.EastbourneAirshow.co.uk