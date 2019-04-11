Last chance to bag reduced earlybird entrance fee for Chestnut Tree House summer Wonder Walk event

Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for East Sussex, is holding a Wonder Walk through Eastbourne and there is only a few days left to sign up for the event with the earlybird entry fee of £15.

The inaugural Wonder Walk takes place on June 15 from the Redoubt Fortress in Eastbourne.

The 10-mile Wonder Walk is set to offer a unique experience. Setting off at 7pm, participants will walk from day to night, reflecting the 24 hour nature of the care Chestnut Tree House offers to local children and families.

Three interactive stops along the route will give walkers the chance to experience first-hand some of the fun that children and families have when they are cared for by Chestnut Tree House. The walk will then finish back at the Redoubt, where walkers can celebrate their achievement in style.

Almost a hundred people have already signed up to the walk. Among them are Alison and Nicola, who are walking in memory of Phoebe.

Alison, Phoebe’s grandmother, said, “Phoebe was just 11 weeks old when she passed away in 2015. Her and her family were cared for at Chestnut Tree House for two weeks after she died, giving her siblings, parents and grandparents time and space to grieve and say goodbye.

“Amazing isn’t the right word, but to be able to spend that time with Phoebe was really special.

“As a grandparent it’s really hard to grieve whilst supporting your own children in their grief, but Chestnut Tree House were so supportive; there was always someone there when we needed them.”

The Wonder Walk is open to everyone aged 10 and over. Entry is £15 until Monday (April 15). After that date it will cost £20 per person.

Find out more and register at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/wonder-walk