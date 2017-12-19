Lapland dream comes true for six year old Isla-Rose

Little Isla-Rose Thomas from Eastbourne, East Sussex had her wish to meet Father Christmas in Lapland granted by Starlight Children’s Foundation, the UK’s leading wish granting charity for children with serious and terminal illness.

Isla-Rose, aged six, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in the body’s immune cells in October 2016.

She has had to have a year of chemotherapy to fight the cancer but despite everything she’s been through Isla-Rose’s family describe her as a ‘kind, funny, clever girl’ who loves make-believe and everything magical.

Isla-Rose loves Christmas and enjoys being outside and going on little adventures, so it came as no surprise that her wish was to meet Santa in Lapland. She told Starlight: I really want to meet Father Christmas and I’ve never met him before.

Isla-Rose, her brothers Dillon and Finley, mum Samantha and dad William spent four very special days in snowy Lapland. She and her family enjoyed a breathtaking ride through the forest on a sleigh pulled by huskies, rode on snowmobiles and even went for a ride on a reindeer drawn sleigh.

Isla-Rose met Father Christmas’ elves along the way who gave her clues to where he might be found. The journey took her to lots of magical locations, including the elves house and the post office where the elves produced the letter she had sent to Father Christmas. After two days of searching, Isla-Rose and her family found Father Christmas!

Mum, Samantha, said: “The trip has given Isla-Rose magical, once-in-a-lifetime, memories to treasure forever and replace the bad memories of chemotherapy treatment. We’ve spent time together as a family, having fun and making special memories.”