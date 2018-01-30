Langney Shopping Centre revamp unveiled

Ambitious plans to rejuvenate Langney Shopping Centre are taking shape.

And an artist’s impression shows how the centre will look after redevelopment.

Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Included in the plans is an extra nine retail units in an extension at the eastern end of the centre with a large anchor store and a new glazed entrance.

Eastbourne council’s planning committee has already given its unanimous support to the proposals.

A spokesperson at the centre said, “The proposals are intended to help revitalise and improve the appearance of the shopping centre which is now more than 40 years old.

“Langney Shopping Centre currently comprises 32 units with a floor area just over 18,000sqm. The approved plans will create nine new retail units, including a large anchor store at the eastern end of the centre to mirror the existing Tesco supermarket.

An artist's impression of the new entrance at Langney Shopping Centre SUS-180130-131521001

“A striking new glazed entrance from the eastern car park will draw people in and flood the new extended mall with daylight.

“The design of the new building is intended to complement the existing architecture of the centre but introducing a more contemporary feel with brick facades incorporating metallic cladding and areas of glazing and shop fronts. The extension will have a glazed roof to let the maximum amount of daylight into the centre reducing energy usage, whilst natural and mechanical ventilation will improve the sustainability of the building.

“The current entrances to the centre are small and dark but building the extension will allow us to create a bright and attractive new entrance facing onto the east and north car parks which will give a more welcoming impression and attract additional visitors.

“The eastern car park will be partially reconfigured to accommodate the new extension and some parking spaces will be lost as a result. However there is still ample parking to accommodate the needs of shopping centre users. A new access route will be created through the car park to provide access for taxis and drop-offs.

“The existing mature trees and planting across the site will be retained except where removal is required for the construction of the new extension or reconfiguration of the car park and access road.

“New planting is planned including new hedging and planted islands in the north and east car park.”