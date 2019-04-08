Langney Shopping Centre car wash closes down to make way for £6.5 million extension

The car wash at Langney Shopping Centre is closing today (Monday, April 8).

Although the lease officially expired in February, the centre management allowed the car wash to stay open for a few more weeks on a rolling basis.

The centre is undergoing a £6.5 million extension to the side of the centre which faces Langney Rise and building has now reached a stage where the car wash area is needed, said a centre spokesperson.

Centre Manager Neil Avis added, “As we didn’t need the space which the car wash sits on at the time the lease expired, we verbally agreed with the owner that they could continue to trade.

“We were honest from the outset that this would be for a matter of weeks and as the operators were no longer on any kind of lease they accepted this.

“Due to the expansion we now need them to vacate the site.”

The multi-million pound project is due for completion in the summer. It will house 13 new shops, restaurants and leisure outlets, including Home Bargains and 24-hour gym Snap Fitness.